COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local infections, 5 imported patients

  09:12 UTC+8, 2022-08-27       0
All the local cases tested positive during central quarantine. Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 10 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported one local confirmed case, seven local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient living in Baoshan District tested positive during central quarantine.

7 local asymptomatic infections

All the cases tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 24 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.

The second patient is a Turkish who arrived at the local airport on August 17 from Turkey.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Taiwan.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from the United States.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 110 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from the United Arab Emirates.

The third case is a Portuguese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 23 from Spain.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 36 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 10 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 26, of all the 162 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 706 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,114 imported cases, 5,037 have been discharged upon recovery and 77 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
