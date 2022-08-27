News / Metro

Minimally invasive therapy for liver cancer patients a success

Local doctors are adopting minimally invasive intervention therapy to deliver better results for liver cancer patients.

Traditionally, doctors enter a catheter through a patient's thigh artery and go all the way to the liver to deliver substances for treatment, experts told the Shanghai Intervention Forum on Saturday.

Now, doctors from Zhongshan Hospital are using the radial artery on the wrist. As a result, patients don't need to stay in bed for 24 hours after the therapy any more.

"By using the radial artery, patients can walk and move freely soon after the treatment," said Dr Yan Zhiping, director of Zhongshan's intervention treatment department.

"Medical service not only brings treatment and recovery but also convenience and care to patients and families."

To improve patients' life quality, the therapy is being reformed continuously.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Zhongshan Hospital
