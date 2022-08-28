News / Metro

Better surgical outcomes for prostate cancer patients

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-28       0
As a result of specially-designed surgical methods, local medical experts are able to not only precisely treat prostate cancer but also protect male physical function.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-28       0
Better surgical outcomes for prostate cancer patients
Ti Gong

Dr Ye Dingwei from the Shanghai Cancer Center in surgery.

As a result of specially-designed surgical methods, local medical experts are able to not only precisely treat prostate cancer but also protect male physical function, experts told a prostate cancer forum over the weekend.

Almost all patients in the early stages of prostate cancer can achieve five-year survival, which means clinical recovery.

What's more, 97 percent of patients have good function over urinary control and more than 70 percent have sexual function, according to experts from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

This is based on data from more than 6,000 early stage prostate cancer patients.

"There are over 110,000 new cases of prostate cancer in China annually," said Dr Ye Dingwei, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's urinary surgery department.

"Compared with Western countries, more Chinese patients are detected in late stage with a lower five-year survival and poorer life quality.

"Even though early-stage patients can receive surgery to remove the cancer, the after-surgery complications like a poor control on urination and lost of sexual function are their biggest worry. With the rise of life standard, more patients want to achieve a good surgery result and good life quality as well."

The prostate is close to the urinary tract and sexual nerve plexus, so about 95 percent of patients can suffer sexual dysfunction and 50 percent short-term urinary incontinence.

"How to remove the cancer while keeping patients' function is doctor's top concern," said Ye.

His team has created an innovative method in line with Chinese' physical structure with a combination of surgical robot to achieve better treatment results.

In addition to developing the precise surgical method, local medical experts are also leading clinical research to build a China-made robot.

"The Chinese-developed robot will be more suitable to Chinese patients," he said.

"Combined with the surgical method developed by our doctors, we are confident we will achieve more high-quality surgery in the future."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     