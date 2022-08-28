Chinese premier extends congratulations to Pujiang Innovation Forum

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter to the Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter to the Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

Themed "Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation," the forum kicked off Saturday and will continue until Tuesday.

Low-carbon development is crucial for the green future of the world, while innovation is the engine for such development, Li said in the letter.

As the largest developing country in the world, China is seeking low-carbon and green development amid its modernization process, which is unprecedented in history and demands arduous efforts, he said.

Highlighting China's opening-up policy, Li noted that it will bring progress, promote development and stimulate innovation. Opening-up will be a key move for addressing the challenges and the fundamental driving force for the country's development in the future, he said.

China will stick to the basic policy of opening-up, deepen reforms and promote high-quality development through high-level opening-up, strengthen global cooperation on all fronts and deepen exchanges to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, he added.