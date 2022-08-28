Fast-tracking learning about care for newborn

Commuters are now able to learn about reproductive health and the care of newborn babies while riding a train or walking through a Metro station.

Dong Jun / SHINE

As a result of cooperation between Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital and local Metro operator, a train decorated with reproductive knowledge and comments from more than 300 families with new babies runs on Line 1 starting from Sunday.

Passengers can share the happiness of these families.

In addition, a corridor of Xujiahui Metro Station has been installed with professional knowledge about female health, and information on the first 1,000 days of children for scientific education.

A charity platform to promote knowledge and care for women with cancer was also launched on the hospital's public WeChat account on Sunday. It offers free consultation and support.

Officials from the hospital said its new branch in suburban Fengxian District is expected to open its door next month. It will offer medical services in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatric and reproductive health, allowing Fengxian residents to receive high-quality medical service.

Dong Jun / SHINE