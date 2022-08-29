COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new infections, 12 imported patients

The city reported no local infections, eight imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday.

The city reported no local infections, eight imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 22 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from the US.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Japan.

The fourth and fifth patients are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Taiwan.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from the US via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from the US.

The eighth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 161 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 22 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 25 from Argentine via Germany.

The third case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 82 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 28, of all the 162 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 714 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,130 imported cases, 5,052 have been discharged upon recovery and 78 are still hospitalized.