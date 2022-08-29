Quick survey: Your voices and needs matter

Shanghai wants your input on how to make life easier and more fun for foreigners, whether you have lived here for years, planning to come, or just arrived.

Don't know where to find the latest visa policy updates?

Just arrived and need everything?

Want to set up a company and don't know how to cut red tape?

Any exhibitions or events for kids to have fun?

Shanghai wants your input on how to make life easier and more fun for foreigners, whether you have lived here for years, planning to come, or just arrived.

Please take a minute to finish the questionnaire below, on your preference and demand for local information and services. Feel free to share the questionnaire with your friends and family.

1. How long have you been in Shanghai? Just arrived

A few weeks

About a year

Many years 2. What do you want to know most about local Shanghai policies? Visa

COVID

Business

Residence permit

Leaving Shanghai 3. Please pick five local services that you are most concerned with? Education

Medical care

Employment

Driver's license

Transportation (subway, online car-hailing, high-speed rail, etc)

Car purchase

Housing search

Financial services (e-payment, insurance, etc)

Pets

Beauty services

Sports

Housekeeping

Cultural performances

Catering

Law

Networking

Online shopping

Second-hand trade 4. Among the options in question 3, which ones have you encountered recently without solutions? Education

Medical care

Employment

Driver's license

Transportation (subway, online car-hailing, high-speed rail, etc)

Car purchase

Housing search

Financial services (e-payment, insurance, etc)

Pets

Beauty services

Sports

Housekeeping

Cultural performances

Catering

Law

Networking

Online shopping

Second-hand trade 5. What local Shanghai news are you concerned with? Policies

Business & stock market

People's livelihood

COVID

Culture and entertainment

Animal

TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)

ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance)

Tech & gaming

Sports events

CIIE (China International Import Expo)

Celebrity

Charity 6. Besides Shanghai, which cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are you most interested in? Suzhou

Hangzhou

Ningbo

Nanjing

Wuxi

Yiwu

Others 7. What is the most convenient way for you to obtain local information? WeChat group

WeChat official accounts

SHINE

Others 8. What brought you to Shanghai? Study

Work

Business

Family

Travel

Others 9. Your profession Enterprise employee

Self-employed

Student

Diplomat

Trailing spouse

Others

Appreciate your participation, please look forward to our new product, City News Service, to make your life more convenient and comfortable in Shanghai.