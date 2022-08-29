Quick survey: Your voices and needs matter

News / Metro

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  20:50 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
Shanghai wants your input on how to make life easier and more fun for foreigners, whether you have lived here for years, planning to come, or just arrived.
Don't know where to find the latest visa policy updates?

Just arrived and need everything?

Want to set up a company and don't know how to cut red tape?

Any exhibitions or events for kids to have fun?

Shanghai wants your input on how to make life easier and more fun for foreigners, whether you have lived here for years, planning to come, or just arrived.

Please take a minute to finish the questionnaire below, on your preference and demand for local information and services. Feel free to share the questionnaire with your friends and family.

1. How long have you been in Shanghai?

  • Just arrived
  • A few weeks
  • About a year
  • Many years

2. What do you want to know most about local Shanghai policies?

  • Visa
  • COVID
  • Business
  • Residence permit
  • Leaving Shanghai

3. Please pick five local services that you are most concerned with?

  • Education
  • Medical care
  • Employment
  • Driver's license
  • Transportation (subway, online car-hailing, high-speed rail, etc)
  • Car purchase
  • Housing search
  • Financial services (e-payment, insurance, etc)
  • Pets
  • Beauty services
  • Sports
  • Housekeeping
  • Cultural performances
  • Catering
  • Law
  • Networking
  • Online shopping
  • Second-hand trade

4. Among the options in question 3, which ones have you encountered recently without solutions?

  • Education
  • Medical care
  • Employment
  • Driver's license
  • Transportation (subway, online car-hailing, high-speed rail, etc)
  • Car purchase
  • Housing search
  • Financial services (e-payment, insurance, etc)
  • Pets
  • Beauty services
  • Sports
  • Housekeeping
  • Cultural performances
  • Catering
  • Law
  • Networking
  • Online shopping
  • Second-hand trade

5. What local Shanghai news are you concerned with?

  • Policies
  • Business & stock market
  • People's livelihood
  • COVID
  • Culture and entertainment
  • Animal
  • TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)
  • ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance)
  • Tech & gaming
  • Sports events
  • CIIE (China International Import Expo)
  • Celebrity
  • Charity

6. Besides Shanghai, which cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are you most interested in?

  • Suzhou
  • Hangzhou
  • Ningbo
  • Nanjing
  • Wuxi
  • Yiwu
  • Others

7. What is the most convenient way for you to obtain local information?

  • WeChat group
  • WeChat official accounts
  • SHINE
  • Others

8. What brought you to Shanghai?

  • Study
  • Work
  • Business
  • Family
  • Travel
  • Others

9. Your profession

  • Enterprise employee
  • Self-employed
  • Student
  • Diplomat
  • Trailing spouse
  • Others

Appreciate your participation, please look forward to our new product, City News Service, to make your life more convenient and comfortable in Shanghai.

