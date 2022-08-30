News / Metro

Big haul of fake fragrance products seized by customs

About 60,000 bottles of fragrance products, earmarked for export in five batches, have been seized by Shanghai Customs since July.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Customs officers find undeclared fragrance products in exported goods.

Since July, Shanghai Customs officers have seized about 60,000 bottles of fragrance products in five batches of exported goods.

Among those, 32,000 bottles were undeclared perfumes, 17,000 bottles were falsely declared aromatherapy goods, and over 10,000 bottles were air fresheners.

"These fragrance commodities are declared for export by enterprises as general goods," said Gao Bo, a Waigaoqiao Port Customs official. "As these foods contain the flammable substance ethyl alcohol, they should be declared as hazardous chemicals or dangerous goods."

He emphasized the importance of reporting and declaring fragrance products when importing or exporting them.

Ti Gong

Professionals test the substances of the fragrance products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
