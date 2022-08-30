News / Metro

First batch of Shanghai medics return from COVID task in Hainan

The first batch of 1,188 members of Shanghai's medical team supporting anti-pandemic task in south China's Hainan Province returned to the city on Tuesday.
The first batch of 1,188 members of Shanghai's medical team supporting anti-pandemic task in south China's Hainan Province returned to the city on Tuesday.

They returned from Haikou and Sanya in separate groups.

Shanghai sent a total of 2,268 medics to Hainan, where they helped with nucleic acid sample collecting, medical service, sample testing, makeshift hospital management and patient treatment.

They were divided into different groups to support COVID-19 prevention and control on the island.

By Saturday, Shanghai medics had collected 4.64 million nucleic acid samples, and the Sanya No. 3 and No. 4 makeshift hospitals, both of which were run by the Shanghai medical team, received 3,456 patients with 1,314 being discharged after recovery. Also, two testing teams had completed the examination of 2.23 million tubes of nucleic acid samples.

The remaining team members will return on the weekend, the Shanghai Health Commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
