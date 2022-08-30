Cool start to Shanghai's new school semester as rains predicted

Students in Shanghai can look forward to a cool first day of their new semester on Thursday, with highs under 30 degrees Celsius and intermittent rain.

Students in Shanghai can look forward to a cool first day of their new semester, which begins on Thursday, when the maximum temperature will be under 30 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will be cloudy with mercury ranging between 24 and 28 degrees.

Short-term heavy rains with strong wind are forecast to hit Shanghai from late Tuesday to Wednesday as a new round of cold front arrives from the north.

Temperatures will be comfortable before next Tuesday, with mercury fluctuating between 23 and 29 degrees, as intermittent showers lash the city.

However, the coming rainy weather can also be attributed to the interaction between the periphery of this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, and a subtropical high pressure.

Hinnamnor, now classified as a super typhoon, is expected to move into China's eastern sea area from Wednesday night, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Its eye was about 970 kilometers east of Okinawa, Japan, at 8am on Tuesday morning, with maximum wind force near the center topping 198 kilometers per hour.