COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed patient, 1 local asymptomatic infection

  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed patient, one local asymptomatic infection, four imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient arrived in Shanghai from another province on August 29 and lived in Minhang District. The patient tested positive in a routine screening.

1 local asymptomatic infection

The case, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive in central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25 from Taiwan.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 26 from Mali via France.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a Swedish who arrived at the local airport on August 29 from Sweden via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 102 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 57 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 30, of all the 163 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 715 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,136 imported cases, 5,070 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
