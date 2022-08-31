News / Metro

Strong winds, rains set to lash city as super typhoon swirls

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
Gale-force winds and rains are expected to lash Shanghai from Friday to Monday, as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches China's eastern sea area, weather officials said.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:21 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0

Gale-force winds and rains are expected to lash Shanghai from Friday to Monday, as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches China's eastern sea area.

Hinnamnor, classified as the first super typhoon this year, is predicted to stay or swirl on the east sea off the Ryukyu Islands from Thursday to Friday, and then move in the north-westerly direction, according to local weather authorities.

And it is forecast to move into the southeastern waters of the East China Sea on Saturday night, and then continue northward.

Its eye was 990 kilometers from Shanghai's southeast at 2pm on Wednesday, with wind power around its center up to 232 kilometers per hour.

Thursday, the first day of this year's school fall semester, will be cloudy and comfortable, with temperature ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

Showers will hit the city along with strong winds from Friday to Monday.

The mercury is forecast to fluctuate between 23 and 29 degrees during the typhoon-moving period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     