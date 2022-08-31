Strong winds, rains set to lash city as super typhoon swirls

Gale-force winds and rains are expected to lash Shanghai from Friday to Monday, as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches China's eastern sea area, weather officials said.

Hinnamnor, classified as the first super typhoon this year, is predicted to stay or swirl on the east sea off the Ryukyu Islands from Thursday to Friday, and then move in the north-westerly direction, according to local weather authorities.

And it is forecast to move into the southeastern waters of the East China Sea on Saturday night, and then continue northward.

Its eye was 990 kilometers from Shanghai's southeast at 2pm on Wednesday, with wind power around its center up to 232 kilometers per hour.

Thursday, the first day of this year's school fall semester, will be cloudy and comfortable, with temperature ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

Showers will hit the city along with strong winds from Friday to Monday.

The mercury is forecast to fluctuate between 23 and 29 degrees during the typhoon-moving period.