COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai

Shanghai's 1.65 million primary and secondary school students and over 550,000 kindergarten children are back in their schools on Thursday to begin the fall semester.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of them have been absent from their classrooms for about six months. The students must wear masks on the way to school and have their temperatures taken when they arrive as per the anti-pandemic regulations. They also have to take a nucleic acid test every day.

Dong Jun / SHINE

