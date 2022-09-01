COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.
Shanghai's 1.65 million primary and secondary school students and over 550,000 kindergarten children are back in their schools on Thursday to begin the fall semester.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of them have been absent from their classrooms for about six months. The students must wear masks on the way to school and have their temperatures taken when they arrive as per the anti-pandemic regulations. They also have to take a nucleic acid test every day.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A mother walks with her son to Xiuwen Road Kindergarten on Thursday.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A girl walks into Xiuwen Road Kindergarten on Thursday.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A little boy needs some convincing to let go of his mother.
Another reluctant kindergarten student
Dong Jun / SHINE
A teacher at the kindergarten checks a student's nucleic acid test code.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A teacher waves goodbye to the parents and grandparents of the students.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Students enter Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in downtown Huangpu District on Thursday morning.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A man takes a snap of his son outside the school on the first day.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Don't forget the markers!
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Sanitizing the hands before entering the school.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A volunteer guides students and traffic in front of Shanghai Qibao Foreign Language School in suburban Minhang District on Thursday morning.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Parents hold the hands of their children on their way to Shanghai Qibao Foreign Language School on Thursday.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Take the sneakers for sports!
Dong Jun / SHINE
A student goes through a temperature-scanning machine.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Older students act as volunteers to guide newcomers to their classrooms.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Parents hang around outside the school gate even after the start of school.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Yang Meiping