News / Metro

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
Shanghai's 1.65 million primary and secondary school students and over 550,000 kindergarten children are back in their schools on Thursday to begin the fall semester.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Shanghai's 1.65 million primary and secondary school students and over 550,000 kindergarten children are back in their schools on Thursday to begin the fall semester.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of them have been absent from their classrooms for about six months. The students must wear masks on the way to school and have their temperatures taken when they arrive as per the anti-pandemic regulations. They also have to take a nucleic acid test every day.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A mother walks with her son to Xiuwen Road Kindergarten on Thursday.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A girl walks into Xiuwen Road Kindergarten on Thursday.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A little boy needs some convincing to let go of his mother.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai

Another reluctant kindergarten student

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A teacher at the kindergarten checks a student's nucleic acid test code.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A teacher waves goodbye to the parents and grandparents of the students.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students enter Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in downtown Huangpu District on Thursday morning.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Good morning!

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man takes a snap of his son outside the school on the first day.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Don't forget the markers!

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanitizing the hands before entering the school.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A volunteer guides students and traffic in front of Shanghai Qibao Foreign Language School in suburban Minhang District on Thursday morning.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Parents hold the hands of their children on their way to Shanghai Qibao Foreign Language School on Thursday.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Take the sneakers for sports!

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A student goes through a temperature-scanning machine.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Older students act as volunteers to guide newcomers to their classrooms.

COVID protocols in place as schools reopen in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Parents hang around outside the school gate even after the start of school.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     