Vouchers worth 5m yuan up for grabs to stimulate downtown spending

With a nominal value of up to 500 yuan, they can be accessed via a Jing'an District WeChat mini program through October 31.

Vouchers worth more than 5 million yuan (US$724,000) will be distributed in the next two months to stimulate spending in culture and tourism sectors in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District.

The vouchers are up for grabs from Thursday through October 31 via the WeChat mini program "静安文化公益配送及文旅消费" (Jing'an Cultural Service Delivery and Culture, Tourism Consumption).

They can be used to visit museums, dine at five-star hotels, watch movies, see the exhibition of American pop artist Keith Haring, take tea-for-two at St Regis Jing'an or watch a movie at Hubei Cinema.

Each voucher is worth up to 500 yuan.

Ti Gong

During the upcoming Shanghai Tourism Festival, Jing'an will present a special live broadcast event, inviting people to explore the charm of Suhe Bay area, the waterfront along Suzhou Creek.

It will introduce key waterside locations such as Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, UCCA Edge and Joy City in Jing'an.

Notably, Suhe Bay Central Greenland, hailed as a local version of New York's Central Park, will open to the public in mid-to-late September, featuring an inaugural art exhibition co-held with UCCA Edge.

Also, a variety of art exhibitions and promotional campaigns will be held in Daning Park, The New Factories and other popular destinations across the district.