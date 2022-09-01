Police ensure safety on first day of new school semester

Shanghai's 47,000 police officers, police assistants and security guards were out on the streets to ensure safety as students headed back to schools.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

With students back in the schools, Shanghai's 47,000 police officers, police assistants and security guards were out on the streets, ensuring a safe start to the new fall semester.



After a six-month absence from campus due to the pandemic, more than 2 million students from approximately 4,000 schools returned to campus today. To ensure the safety of the students, the local police department had fully prepared for the resumption of schools.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

On Thursday morning, police officers and their assistants in downtown Xuhui District arrived at each school's front gate before 7am, half an hour before its opening time.



Students entered schools safely on an 800-meter stretch of Shangzhong Road, which has four campuses, thanks to the services of police officers.

New measures have been implemented to prevent traffic jams in front of schools.

Ti Gong

Jing'an police, for example, devised a new parking management strategy that has significantly reduced traffic stress. They distributed three-color parking permits to parents of various grades, instructing them to send and pick up their children at staggered times to avoid congestion during peak hours.



To remind pedestrians and vehicles to pay attention to student safety, traffic police in the Pudong New Area drew new rhombic traffic lines on the road in front of some school gates.

First lesson on public safety

In addition to protecting children outside of school, police officers and firefighters entered some schools to teach children about public safety as part of the first semester day tradition.



In Yangpu District, firefighters dressed in transformer outer shells that were designed after firefighting trucks piqued students' interest and taught them safety precautions and fire safety knowledge.

Huangpu police officers taught children online how to protect themselves from swindlers, thieves and drug traffickers.

Firefighters in Jinshan District taught students to recognize some flammable goods commonly seen in daily life that have the potential to be dangerous, such as insecticide, mosquito repellent and air freshener.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong