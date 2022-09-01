Local talent vies for a berth in the 2nd Vocational Skills Competition

The qualifying competition for the 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of the People's Republic of China kicked off in Shanghai with more than 920 contestants.

A qualification competition for the 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of the People's Republic of China, scheduled to take place in Tianjin in the second half of 2023, was launched on Thursday in Shanghai with more than 920 people participating.

The competition features 49 skills categories, including autobody repair, mobile robots, and industry 4.0, which span six industrial sectors, including social and individual service, manufacturing and engineering, structure and construction, manufacturing and engineering, creativity and fashion, and information and communications technology.



According to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, one of the event's organizers, the contenders will compete in more than 30 locations throughout the city till the end of September, with strong anti-pandemic measures in place.



The average age of the contestants is 22 or younger, and 52.8 percent have a bachelor's degree or higher in a vocational field. They include college students from Fudan, Shanghai Jiao Tong, and Tongji as well as from enterprises like Shanghai Metro.



The gold, silver and bronze winners will be honored with titles such as "Excellent College Graduates" and "May 1st Labor Medals."

Outstanding competitors in the 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of the People's Republic of China will be eligible to represent China at the 47th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to take place from September 10 to 15, 2024, in Lyon, France.