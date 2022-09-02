Students' take on cybersecurity displayed in poster exhibition

The show at an academy in Qingpu marks the annual China Cybersecurity Week to be held from September 5 to 11.

Ti Gong

3 Photos | View Slide Show › First prize winning entries in the poster design competition.

First prize winning entries Ti Gong

First prize winning entries

A Yangtze River Delta cybersecurity poster design exhibition kicked off in Qingpu District on Thursday with a display featuring 123 selected works by university students.

The exhibition marks the annual China Cybersecurity Week, which will be held between September 5 and 11.

It is at Qingxi Zhidao Academy of Classical Learning, a rebuilt Jiangnan-style cultural landmark in Qingpu that was an old academy dating back to the reign of Emperor Jiaqing (1796-1820) in the Qing Dynasty.

The competition received 163 works from about 120 students at nine universities in the Yangtze River Delta region, namely, Tongji University, Donghua University, Shanghai Normal University, Shanghai University of Engineering Science, Shanghai Institute of Technology, Anhui University, Hefei University of Technology, China Academy of Art and Nanjing University of the Arts.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 123 works selected cover a wide range of topics including technology security, Internet finance, and protection of personal information.

After its showing during China Cybersecurity Week, the exhibition will tour to major cultural and tourist attractions and villages in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone to raise public awareness of cybersecurity.

The exhibition was jointly hosted by the cyberspace affairs offices of Qingpu, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Animations have been created to promote cybersecurity awareness, and activities including short video collection, a competition and emergency drills will be held in Qingpu during the week.

The China Internet Network Information Center released a report on Wednesday saying China's netizen population had reached 1.051 billion by June, about 75 percent of the country's total population.