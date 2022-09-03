News / Metro

Mobile empowers AI medical, urban management and energy services

Mobile carriers are showcasing the latest artificial intelligence applications at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.
Mobile carriers are showcasing the latest artificial intelligence applications at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

They cover pandemic control innovations, services supporting elderly care and AI platforms for urban management and energy use.

With AI technologies, China Telecom offers video surveillance and traffic analysis services in Shanghai, covering 6,000 PCR sampling sites citywide to improve workflow efficiency.

Mobile empowers AI medical, urban management and energy services
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A China Telecom employee showcases an upgraded AI booth.

Mobile empowers AI medical, urban management and energy services
Ti Gong

Visitors test AR applications in China Mobile's booth.

The highlight of the carrier's exhibition includes a red AI booth upgraded from a fixed-line phone booth. The modern booths, integrating 5G, AI and hotline services, offers one-click services for taxi-hailing, medical service and nearby retail information. It's designed with aids for the aged.

China Mobile, the country's biggest mobile carrier, also displayed city management, augmented reality and AI calculation platforms in WAIC.

The AI calculation platform has been used in urban management for transportation network management and smart energy distribution. The features may ease electric grid pressures in future, China Mobile told a WAIC forum.

By May, Shanghai was home to 9.24 million 5G users, and a 5G network covers the whole city.

5G plays important roles in emergency and remote medical services, said Mao Ying, dean of Huashan Hospital.

Using 5G applications, Shanghai's doctors have assisted doctors in Shigatse, Tibet, during complicated surgeries, the conference was told.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
