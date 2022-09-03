Turning over a new leaf with English Law Science journal

East China University of Political Science and Law officially launched the English version of its research journal Law Science on Friday.

SSI ļʱ



East China University of Political Science and Law officially launched the English version of its research journal Law Science on Friday.

The journal's Chinese version was launched in 1956, four years after the founding of the university. It was one of the first two Chinese publications in law science that were set up after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Guo Weilu, Party secretary of the university, said the monthly Chinese journal has been focusing on practice-based academic research and telling stories behind China's governance. It has become one of the most prestigious Chinese law science journals in the past 66 years.

The English version, a quarterly, was started in March and entered world famous database HeinOnline's core Law Journal Library and literature base China Law & Science, said Hu Yuhong, editor-in-chief of the journal.

"The English journal will focus on Chinese issues, Chinese perspectives and Chinese standpoints," said Hu. "We will publish papers sharing achievements made in China, problems it faces and Chinese experts' views on international affairs."

Xu Jiong, head of Shanghai's press and publication administration, said the English version is expected to serve as a platform for communication and mutual learning between the east and west in law science and governance.