Four Chinese clubs to vie for LoL Worlds 2022 honors

  20:24 UTC+8, 2022-09-05       0
Four eSports clubs, including the 2021 world champion EDG, will represent China at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 championship event.
Ti Gong

Professional LoL players at the Bund. Many eSports clubs have set up headquarters in Shanghai.

JD Gaming (JDG), Top Esports (TES), Edward Gaming (EDG), and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) are the four Chinese clubs that will compete in the LoL Worlds, the most watched eSports event in the world.

JDG and TES are the top two clubs in the LoL China league's Summer Playoffs. JDG defeated TES 3:2 in last week's final match in Shanghai. They have both qualified for the global championship event.

The other two clubs qualified in additional matches over the weekend.

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 (Season 12 or S12) will feature 24 teams, four of which will be from China. It will take place in North America between September and November.

EDG, based in Shanghai, won the Worlds 2021 (S11) and created a frenzy among millions of Chinese fans.

Within a few hours, the topic "EDG Won" had been read 3.4 billion times on China's Twitter-like Weibo. It quickly became one of the most popular topics on Weibo.

eSports is now a popular event across the country, and Shanghai is establishing itself as a global eSports city.

Asian eSports players will account for approximately 55 percent of the global player base in 2021. According to researcher Newzoo, China's gaming market revenue reached US$45.6 billion, placing it first in the world.

Despite the pandemic challenges, Shanghai hosted the S10 event in 2020.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
