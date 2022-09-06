News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 6 imported patients

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0

The city reported no locally transmitted infections, three imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 6 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 1 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from Nigeria via France.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the US.

The second case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from New Zealand.

The third case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from Australia via New Zealand.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 5, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 185 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 717 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,179 imported cases, 5,111 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 6 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     