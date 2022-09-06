COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 6 imported patients

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted infections, three imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 1 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from Nigeria via France.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from the US.

The second case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on September 3 from New Zealand.

The third case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from Australia via New Zealand.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 119 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 5, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 185 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 717 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,179 imported cases, 5,111 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.