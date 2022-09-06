News / Metro

Lion cubs newest residents of Shanghai Zoo

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
The pumas, a male and female, have been named Feng Tang and Nai Tang, meaning "maple sugar" and "milk candy," and are being artificially fed.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0

7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The cub

    Ti Gong

  • The pair

    Ti Gong

  • The cub

    Ti Gong

  • The cub 

    Ti Gong

  • The cub

    Ti Gong

  • The pair

    Ti Gong

  • The cub

    Ti Gong

Two healthy lion cubs were recently born at the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District and will meet visitors soon.

The pumas, a male and female, have been named Feng Tang and Nai Tang, meaning "maple sugar" and "milk candy," and are being artificially fed, the zoo operator said on Tuesday.

Their mother, a puma named Guo Guo, delivered the pair on June 23. Their body temperatures were low at birth, so they were put in incubators with a constant temperature and warmers.



A fun time of a tiger cub and two lion cubs at Shanghai Zoo

A fun time of the pair

They are active and sometimes play with Xiao Ai (which means "love" in Chinese), a Bengal tiger born at the zoo in May.

They make chirping sounds like little kittens when they are fed with milk, their keepers said.

On July 13, their teeth began growing, and their keepers added calcium tablets to their milk as a supplement.

The two have begun eating meat instead of drinking milk.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     