Lion cubs newest residents of Shanghai Zoo

The pumas, a male and female, have been named Feng Tang and Nai Tang, meaning "maple sugar" and "milk candy," and are being artificially fed, the zoo operator said on Tuesday.

Their mother, a puma named Guo Guo, delivered the pair on June 23. Their body temperatures were low at birth, so they were put in incubators with a constant temperature and warmers.







They are active and sometimes play with Xiao Ai (which means "love" in Chinese), a Bengal tiger born at the zoo in May.

They make chirping sounds like little kittens when they are fed with milk, their keepers said.

On July 13, their teeth began growing, and their keepers added calcium tablets to their milk as a supplement.

The two have begun eating meat instead of drinking milk.