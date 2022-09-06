Wearing seat belts important for everyone on a moving car

Local traffic police have warned and reminded drivers and passengers to fasten their seat belts more than 40,000 times since the beginning of 2022.

Shanghai traffic police reminded people that everyone should fasten their seat belts in a moving car, including those sitting in the rear.

Local traffic police said on Tuesday that they have warned and reminded drivers and passengers to fasten their seat belts more than 40,000 times so far this year, representing the urgent need for more awareness in this respect.

In traffic accidents that occurred in the city in recent years, the fatality rate was 52 percent less for drivers wearing seat belts and 54 percent less for passengers, according to police.

It is especially vital for those sitting in a vehicle's back seat, where people commonly think it's unnecessary to wear a seat belt.

If rear-seat passengers aren't wearing seat belts, they can directly hit the front seat or windshield in an accident, which can lead to serious injuries. Moreover, it increases the chances of death for those in the front seat by five times.

The city's traffic police have stepped up inspections on improper use of seat belts, including rear passengers, in long-distance transport stations, passenger-flow distribution centers, elevated expressways and other sections that buses travel through.