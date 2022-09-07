News / Metro

Video series 'China Through Our Eyes' kicks off

  17:19 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
The second season of the popular video series "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" featuring 100 foreigners working for overseas Chinese companies kicks off today.
"China Through Our Eyes," the second season of the popular video series "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" kicks off today, featuring 100 foreigners working for overseas Chinese companies.

The foreign employees from more than 40 countries and regions are working at the overseas branches of Chinese state-owned and private companies that promote Chinese products, technologies and expertise across the world, facilitate international trade and help stabilize global supply chains.

These employees are thriving in their careers and lives. They love Chinese culture, are actively learning Chinese and are full of aspirations for Shanghai and China.

The 100-episode series will focus on their first-hand experiences of positive changes that Chinese companies bring to the economic development of their cities.

The video series will be available on mainstream media outlets and TV networks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
