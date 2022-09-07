News / Metro

Safety of pre-cooked dishes in Yangtze Delta region targeted

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
Unified food operation specifications on pre-cooked dishes will be issued in the Yangtze River Delta region, and a group standard on pre-cooked dishes will be implemented.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

Market watchdogs in the Yangtze River Delta region will regulate food processing in pre-cooked dishes by setting up a joint inspection and management mechanism, officials announced on Wednesday.

Unified food operation specifications on pre-cooked dishes will be issued in the region, and a group standard on pre-cooked dishes will be drafted and implemented, a conference on regional market regulations heard.

The whole food production process of pre-cooked dishes will be included in the licensing, supervision and management categories of market watchdogs in the region, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Yangtze River Delta region green authentication alliance was set up on Wednesday to boost green and low-carbon manufacturing and consumption.

The regional integration on market supervision and management will be further beefed up, the conference heard.

A cooperation agreement was signed during the conference to establish unified regulations on market access in the region.

The aim is to create a world-class business environment and establish a stable and transparent market access integration system, officials said.

An information sharing system has been established in the region, with an e-version business license sharing mechanism set up. The establishment of a registration information sharing mechanism of foreign investment companies is also being accelerated.

The standard and requirements on market entity registration will be unified in the region under the cooperation framework.

As of July, the region was home to 32.9 million business entities, accounting for about one fifth of the nation's total.

The cooperation mechanism also covers food safety tracking and government affairs application.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     