Safety of pre-cooked dishes in Yangtze Delta region targeted

Unified food operation specifications on pre-cooked dishes will be issued in the Yangtze River Delta region, and a group standard on pre-cooked dishes will be implemented.

Market watchdogs in the Yangtze River Delta region will regulate food processing in pre-cooked dishes by setting up a joint inspection and management mechanism, officials announced on Wednesday.

Unified food operation specifications on pre-cooked dishes will be issued in the region, and a group standard on pre-cooked dishes will be drafted and implemented, a conference on regional market regulations heard.

The whole food production process of pre-cooked dishes will be included in the licensing, supervision and management categories of market watchdogs in the region, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Yangtze River Delta region green authentication alliance was set up on Wednesday to boost green and low-carbon manufacturing and consumption.

The regional integration on market supervision and management will be further beefed up, the conference heard.

A cooperation agreement was signed during the conference to establish unified regulations on market access in the region.

The aim is to create a world-class business environment and establish a stable and transparent market access integration system, officials said.

An information sharing system has been established in the region, with an e-version business license sharing mechanism set up. The establishment of a registration information sharing mechanism of foreign investment companies is also being accelerated.

The standard and requirements on market entity registration will be unified in the region under the cooperation framework.

As of July, the region was home to 32.9 million business entities, accounting for about one fifth of the nation's total.

The cooperation mechanism also covers food safety tracking and government affairs application.