Shanghai traffic cops ride high during skills competition

  21:26 UTC+8, 2022-09-07
Along with the roar of the motorcycle engine, the police riders zigzagged among cones, accelerated over short distances and rode in a neat formation during a skills competition.
Riding on "iron horses," weighing more than 265 kilograms, motor officers of Shanghai traffic police competed and learned from each other during a riding skills competition on Wednesday morning.

Along with the roar of the motorcycle engine, the police riders zigzagged among cones, accelerated over short distances and rode in a neat formation.

Motor officers' giant motorcycles looked like part of their bodies. And their superb driving skills drew a huge applause from the watching crowd.

Before getting on duty, the police ofiicers need to finish their seven-course training session, including driving on a narrow road, one-hand driving and cross-cone driving as well as making a U-turn on narrow lanes.

"These seemingly easy movements are actually not easy," said Zheng Bin, coach of the competing motor officers.

"To handle such a heavy motorcycle, they need to have precise control of the accelerator and clutch when riding."

After thorough training, motor officers can easily pass through congested roads and rush to places where they are needed as quickly as possible.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Shanghai's motor officers displayed their riding skills during a competition on Wednesday.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Motor police officers march in a neat formation.

﻿
