News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 10 imported patients

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:59 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
The city reported three local confirmed patients, 10 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:59 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0

The city reported three local confirmed patients, 10 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

3 local confirmed patients

The first patient tested positive during an antigen self-test.

The second patient who returned to Shanghai from another province tested positive during self-health monitoring.

The third patient, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive during central quarantine.

10 local asymptomatic infections

The first case is an out-of-town hotel intern and tested positive during a routine screening.

The second to fourth cases are close contacts of the first local confirmed patient. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to 10th cases are close contacts of the first local asymptomatic infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 10 imported patients
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 31 from Canada.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Singapore.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United States.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Canada.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Tajikistan via the United Arab Emirates.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 100 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 7, of all the 169 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 728 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,198 imported cases, 5,119 have been discharged upon recovery and 79 are still hospitalized.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 10 imported patients
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     