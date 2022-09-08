COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 10 imported patients

The city reported three local confirmed patients, 10 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday.

The city reported three local confirmed patients, 10 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

3 local confirmed patients

The first patient tested positive during an antigen self-test.

The second patient who returned to Shanghai from another province tested positive during self-health monitoring.

The third patient, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive during central quarantine.

10 local asymptomatic infections

The first case is an out-of-town hotel intern and tested positive during a routine screening.



The second to fourth cases are close contacts of the first local confirmed patient. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth to 10th cases are close contacts of the first local asymptomatic infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 31 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 4 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Singapore.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United States.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Canada.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Tajikistan via the United Arab Emirates.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the Hong Kong SAR.



All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 100 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and nine asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 7, of all the 169 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 728 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,198 imported cases, 5,119 have been discharged upon recovery and 79 are still hospitalized.