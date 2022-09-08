News / Metro

DQ hits sticky situation over ice cream promotion

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
A branch of fast food chain Dairy Queen in Shanghai has been fined 35,000 yuan (US$5,026) and ordered to rectify irregularities over fake or misleading promotion.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0

A Shanghai branch of Dairy Queen, a popular American fast-food chain, has been fined and ordered to rectify irregularities over fake or misleading promotion, according to an administrative penalty notice issued by market regulators recently.

The company was found promoting "DQ" ice-cream and mousse cakes of flavors such as white peach oolong, chocolate, and tiramisu in group buying orders on its WeChat and Weibo accounts, while, in fact, the ice cream and cakes were not produced by the company itself, officials found.

However, Dairy Queen failed to prominently mark the producer in its promotion articles and posters, according to the Fengxian District Administration for Market Regulation.

The act misled consumers and infringed their legal rights and interests, the administration from the suburban district said.

As a result, the company was fined 35,000 yuan (US$5,026), based on China's consumer rights protection law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Weibo
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     