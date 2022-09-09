COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local infections, 12 imported patients

Both local cases returned to Shanghai from another province and tested positive during self-health monitoring.

The city reported no local confirmed patients, two local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

2 local asymptomatic infections

Both cases returned to Shanghai from another province and tested positive during self-health monitoring.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 5 from Finland.



The second patient, a Japanese, and the third patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on September 6 from Japan on the same flight.

The fourth patient, a Chinese departing from Brazil, and the fifth patient, a German departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on September 6 from Germany on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Malaysia.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 233 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Canada.



The second case is a Slovak who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Slovakia via Finland.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from the United Kingdom via France.

The fourth to sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the US on the same flight.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 164 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 8, of all the 169 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 730 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,204 imported cases, 5,123 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are still hospitalized.