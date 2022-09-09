Charity week highlights anti-COVID staff and autism care

Paintings honoring front-line staff's dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 resurgence were released at a Shanghai Charity Week event on Friday.

Ti Gong

Representatives of local health professionals, community workers, social workers, volunteers, elderly-care staff and funeral workers were invited to the landmark Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Friday for an event of Shanghai Charity Week, where paintings highlighting front-line staff's dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 resurgence were released.

Ti Gong

Moreover, a charity coffee was released. The coffee was produced by a special café that has autistic baristas and staff. The Happiness Café came to be through the cooperation of universities, social organizations and enterprises.

The café opened as the result of a research project conducted by East China Normal University, as researchers found coffee-making and baking are the most suitable professional skills for autistic people.

Located in Jing'an District's Fengshengli, the café opened this week, providing a social practice and rehabilitation platform for autistic people and arousing public awareness on autism and people with the disorder.

A documentary chronicling front-line workers' heroic deeds in fighting COVID-19 during the recent resurgence in Shanghai was also released at Friday's event.

Nearly 100 charity organizations will help about 10,000 people in need this month, civil affairs officials said.