Charity week highlights anti-COVID staff and autism care

  20:05 UTC+8, 2022-09-09       0
Paintings honoring front-line staff's dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 resurgence were released at a Shanghai Charity Week event on Friday.
Ti Gong

Paintings highlight front-line staff's dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 resurgence.

Representatives of local health professionals, community workers, social workers, volunteers, elderly-care staff and funeral workers were invited to the landmark Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower on Friday for an event of Shanghai Charity Week, where paintings highlighting front-line staff's dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 resurgence were released.

Ti Gong

Moreover, a charity coffee was released. The coffee was produced by a special café that has autistic baristas and staff. The Happiness Café came to be through the cooperation of universities, social organizations and enterprises.

The café opened as the result of a research project conducted by East China Normal University, as researchers found coffee-making and baking are the most suitable professional skills for autistic people.

Located in Jing'an District's Fengshengli, the café opened this week, providing a social practice and rehabilitation platform for autistic people and arousing public awareness on autism and people with the disorder.

A documentary chronicling front-line workers' heroic deeds in fighting COVID-19 during the recent resurgence in Shanghai was also released at Friday's event.

Nearly 100 charity organizations will help about 10,000 people in need this month, civil affairs officials said.

Ti Gong

A charity coffee was released on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
