COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 12 imported patients

﻿ Han Jing
  09:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
The patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported no local confirmed patients, five local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 2 from Canada.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from Japan.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from the United States via Canada.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from the United Kingdom via Denmark on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from the United States.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 121 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 5 from Tajikistan via the United Arab Emirates.

The second to fourth cases are Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 88 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 10, of all the 169 local confirmed cases, 186 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 735 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,211 imported cases, 5,128 have been discharged upon recovery and 83 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Pudong
