People from outside Shanghai must report online before arrival

Imaginechina

People traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are required to report their itinerary online before arrival in a new measure to contain the transmission of the coronavirus.

The city government launched a new mobile phone app on Friday on the suishenban e-governance platform for every arrival to make a declaration.

"The measure is expected to precisely position the key risk groups and enhance the city's COVID-19 resistance ability," the city government said on Shanghaifabu, the official Wechat account of the city's information office.

"It also makes it more convenient for the arrivals to report their itinerary to the authority and move freely in the city."

Travelers and returning citizens are required to fill in their detailed travel information, including where they have stayed, been to or passed by along with their local addresses and contacts.

The app is available on the suishenban app as well as the Wechat and Alipay app of suishenban. English language is available.

Such online registration is mandatory even if people are coming from domestic areas without COVID-19 infection or it is just a one-day trip outside Shanghai, according to the government.

Those who cause the spread of the coronavirus just because they refuse to make the online report or conceal their true itinerary will be held legally responsible.

They can come to the city right after submitting the online report and there is no need to wait for an approval, the government said.

People who had been to domestic medium or high-risk areas within a week are asked to postpone their trips to Shanghai. If the trips are absolute necessary, they must report to the community (village) committees and companies or hotels within 12 hours of their arrival.

Travelers can fill in on the app for the seniors or children and those who cannot use a smart phone. Students coming to Shanghai for the new semester are also required to make the online report.

The city reported five local asymptomatic infections for Friday and added two medium-risk areas in Putuo and Songjiang districts. The patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine, according to the city's health commission.