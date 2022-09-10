News / Metro

Celebrate Mid-Autumn festival in shikumen to taste the tradition

A variety of activities including traditional alley games and a lantern exhibition are being held at The INLET in Hongkou District to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, a variety of activities including traditional alley games and a lantern exhibition are being held at The INLET, a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen (stone-gate) buildings in Hongkou District.

The complex is decorated with lanterns and installations in the shape of rabbits, a signature mascot for the Mid-Autumn festival.

Ti Gong

The INLET has been decorated with lanterns in the shape of rabbits.

Visitors are given a map showing 12 stations inside The INLET where they complete certain missions or take part in traditional alley games such as hoop rolling, jump rope. Other games include poetry contest and mathematics quiz.

Completing each mission earns a challenger one stamp, and those who collect all 12 stamps can win a prize. The games are open to the public during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival, as well as on September 17 and 18.

The organizers hope the interactive activities are appealing not only to the younger generation, but also foreigners who can experience both traditional and modern culture in the historical lanes and buildings.

Ti Gong

Visitors can take part in traditional alley games such as hoop rolling.

Ti Gong

Those completing all missions can win a prize.

A bazaar has been set up at The INLET till Monday, featuring more than 70 booths offering food, drink, handcraft items, as well as art work related to the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Located at the intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road, The INLET comprises eight lanes that connect 60 shikumen houses and eight independent 100-year-old constructions. After a series of renovations, the complex has retained its historical flavor and has become a new attraction on an old commercial street.

Ti Gong

The INLET is a new cultural complex of renovated shikumen houses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

