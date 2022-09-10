News / Metro

Ocean Park animals have their cake and eat it

Animals at Shanghai's Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area had a special treat on Saturday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two polar bears enjoy icy versions of mooncakes on Saturday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sea lions enjoy a special frozen fish mooncake.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A polar bear has a nice treat.

Animals at Shanghai's Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area had a special treat on Saturday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival – "mooncakes" stuffed with their favorite delicacies.

Sea lions and seals are treated to frozen mooncakes stuffed with fresh mackerel and capelin.

At the Arctic Pavilion, animal keepers prepared mooncakes with beef, carrots and cucumbers for the polar bears. It took them four hours to make the cakes.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A special festive treat

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sea lions eat an icy mooncake.

The Polar bears were first cautious but after they got to the filling, they devoured the cakes within 10 minutes.

The park is staging a Mid-Autumn Festival-themed underwater show and a Mecha show featuring 11 giant animal Mechas weighing more than 60 tons during the festival.

It has extended its opening hours till 9pm to cope with the surging number of tourists during the three-day holiday starting from Saturday.

Source: SHINE
