Families with children in hospital have place to stay

  16:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-10
A program offering free accommodation to families from other provinces with children in a city hospital is running smoothly.
Ti Gong

The Ronald McDonald House at the Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

A program offering free accommodation to families from other provinces with children in a city hospital is running smoothly, with nearly 1,000 nights of accommodation to more than 33 families from January to April when the pandemic resurged.

Families whose children have serious diseases such as leukemia, cancer and immunity disorders and need long-term stays in hospital can apply for the accommodation sponsored by McDonald's.

The facility, located at Shanghai Children's Medical Center, is one of three Ronald McDonald Houses in the nation. They are all located inside or near a hospital for the convenience of patients and their families.

A House in Changsha, Hunan Province, opened in 2016, in Shanghai in 2020 and Beijing's in 2021. The facility in Beijing celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday.

Over the past year, the Beijing facility has helped more than 80 families with nearly 2,200 days of free accommodation.

All the facilities have a children-friendly construction and design. They have received global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, certification.

Ti Gong

A cozy room

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
