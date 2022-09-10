News / Metro

48-hour PCR report required to take Line 11 to Kunshan

  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Shanghai's subway passengers must obtain a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report to take Metro Line 11 to Kunshan in neighboring Jiangsu Province.
Passengers enter Huaqiao Station on Metro Line 11.

Shanghai's subway passengers must obtain a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report to take Metro Line 11 to Kunshan in neighboring Jiangsu Province from Saturday to the end of October.

The new stipulation is also applicable to those coming to Shanghai from Kunshan through Line 11, Shanghai's Metro operator Shentong said on Saturday.

The stipulation for other Metro lines in Shanghai remain the same. Passengers must have a 72-hour PCR test report or a 24-hour test proof to enter stations, the company said.

Line 11, the only interprovincial subway line in Shanghai, has three stations – Huaqiao, Guangming Road and Zhaofeng Road – in neighboring Kunshan City, under the jurisdiction of Suzhou.

According to a latest national regulation, all interprovincial travelers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report to take planes and trains as well as coaches and ships.

The stricter regulation, to take effect on Saturday, aims to cope with the rising infection risks nationwide during the holidays for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Saturday, and the National Day on October 1.

The operator of the Kunshan Metro said the PCR checkpoints are set up at both entrances and exits of the three stations in Kunshan.

Arrivals without a 48-hour PCR report are required to take an immediate test at sample collection sites near the stations.

Previously, the nation's COVID-19 prevention and control protocol required a 72-hour negative PCR report to take public transport. People are advised to reduce cross-provincial travel and spend the holidays locally.

