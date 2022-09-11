COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local infections, 24 imported patients

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported one local confirmed patient, seven local asymptomatic infections, 14 imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

1 local confirmed patient

The patient, a close contact of a previous infection, tested positive during central quarantine.

7 local asymptomatic infections

The patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 5 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the US.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 6 from the US via Germany.

The fourth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Canada.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Peru via the Netherlands.

The sixth and seventh patients are Malaysians who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Malaysia.



The eighth and ninth patients are Taiwan residents who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 8 from China's Taiwan.



The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from the US.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The 13th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Tunisia via France.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 254 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Sweden via Finland and Denmark.

The second case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from China's Taiwan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Argentina via Germany.

The fourth case is Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Australia via New Zealand.



The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from the US.

The sixth to eighth cases, all Chinese, and the ninth case, an American, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 9 from the US.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 231 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 10, of all the 170 local confirmed cases, 187 have been discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 742 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,225 imported cases, 5,135 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.