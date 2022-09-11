Budweiser's social media advert goes flat

The China unit of Budweiser has been given a 600,000 yuan (US$86,640) fine for violation of China's advertisement laws.

The China unit of Budweiser has been given a 600,000-yuan (US$86,640) fine for violation of China's advertisement laws.

A MV lasting 30 seconds released by the company in a beer promotion article on its WeChat account was found to contain beer drinking motion. This is banned according to China's advertisement regulations on alcoholic drinks, according to an administrative penalty notice issued by Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation recently.

The MV was shot by Shaquille O'Neal, singer Chang Chen-yue and rapper MC HotDog.