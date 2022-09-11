News / Metro

City prepares for 12th typhoon of the year

Shanghai is bracing for more rain and gale-force winds from Monday to Friday as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, approaches.
National Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

Typhoon Muifa's expected path from Sunday to next Friday.

Shanghai is bracing for more rain and gale-force winds from Monday to Friday as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, approaches.

Muifa, formed on September 8, is now classified as a severe typhoon. It is predicted to be further upgraded to a super typhoon on Monday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Its eye was 415 kilometers southeast of Taipei at 7am on Sunday, with wind power around its center up to 151.2 kilometers per hour.

Muifa's path changed to obviously westward on Sunday, which increased the possibility of landing in China through the coastal area in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

However, its path is still in changing, according to the center.

The mercury over the next five days will range between 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
