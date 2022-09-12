News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 19 imported cases

  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-12
The local patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported no local confirmed patients, three local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The patients are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 7 from Canada.

The second and third patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Germany.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from the United States.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from the US.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 154 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 7 from Germany.

The second case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from Japan.

The third case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The fourth case, a South African, and the fifth to seventh cases, all Chinese, arrived at the local airport on September 9 from France on the same flight.

The eighth case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from South Korea.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 210 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 11, of all the 170 local confirmed cases, 188 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,234 imported cases, 5,148 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
