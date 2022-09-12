Fengxian beach resort battens down the hatches for Muifa

A tourist attraction in a suburban district was shut down on Monday as a precaution against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.

A tourist attraction in a suburban district was shut down on Monday at noon as a precaution against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.



Bihaijinsha Wharf scenic area, a beach resort in Fengxian District, suspended ticket sales at 12pm on Monday.



The reopening date of the attraction will be based on weather conditions.



At 11:10am on Monday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning, the lowest in a three-tier system, and warned of downpours in some local areas on Monday and Tuesday.



Muifa, which formed on September 8, is now classified as a severe typhoon. It is predicted to be further upgraded to a super typhoon on Monday, according to the National Meteorological Center.