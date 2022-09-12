News / Metro

Fengxian beach resort battens down the hatches for Muifa

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:12 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0
A tourist attraction in a suburban district was shut down on Monday as a precaution against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:12 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0

A tourist attraction in a suburban district was shut down on Monday at noon as a precaution against this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa.

Bihaijinsha Wharf scenic area, a beach resort in Fengxian District, suspended ticket sales at 12pm on Monday.

The reopening date of the attraction will be based on weather conditions.

At 11:10am on Monday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning, the lowest in a three-tier system, and warned of downpours in some local areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Muifa, which formed on September 8, is now classified as a severe typhoon. It is predicted to be further upgraded to a super typhoon on Monday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     