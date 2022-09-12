Angry consumers make their voices heard over holiday

Shanghai's market regulators received more than 12,000 complaints and tip-offs during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, with food, clothing and cosmetics topping the list.

Among the 12,581 complaints and tip-offs, 1,606 concerned food, followed by clothing and shoes (1,335) and household items (766).

Difficulty in redeeming mooncake coupons as well as slow deliveries and poor after-sales service drew the ire of consumers.

A consumer surnamed Lu complained that he reserved a redemption date for a mooncake gift box online but found the designated shop was closed when he arrived, while another surnamed Xu complained that the business randomly delayed the delivery date, which did not arrive in two days as promised, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Online consumption accounted for 83 percent of total complaints, with disputes primarily related to clothing, household items, cosmetics and telecommunication products.

The most complained-about matters were quality flaws, slow delivery times, poor after-sales service and promotions that did not deliver as promised.