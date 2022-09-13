News / Metro

Powerful typhoon inches closer to Shanghai

Wind and rain will continue to increase and lash Shanghai as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, is predicted to make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province on Wednesday afternoon.
CFP

Dark clouds roll over Shanghai on September 12, 2022, as typhoon Muifa moves closer.

Wind and rain will continue to increase and lash Shanghai as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, is predicted to make landfall in coastal areas in neighboring Zhejiang Province on Wednesday afternoon.

Muifa's eye was 470 kilometers southeast of Zhoushan, Zhejiang, at 9am on Tuesday, with wind power around its center up to 151 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It will move northwest at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour with its force gradually increasing.

Muifa will bring more downpours and gale-force winds to Shanghai in the next three days, which triggered a level-4 emergency response from the local flood prevention authorities, the lowest in a four-tier system.

Authorities required relevant local departments to stay alert and fully prepare for the severe typhoon.

Temperature over the next three days will range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius.

As the typhoon moves away from Friday, there will be less rain and improved weather conditions with highs around 30 to 31 degrees and lows around 24.

National Meteorological Center

Muifa's path from Wednesday to Saturday.

﻿
Follow Us

