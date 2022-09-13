News / Metro

No need for panic as safety drill brings sirens across Shanghai

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
No action is required for those not participating in Saturday's air defense drill, as stated by the Shanghai Civil Defense Office.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:37 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0

No action is required for those who are not participating in the air defense drill on Saturday. Warning sirens are due to fill the air across the city at noon, the Shanghai Civil Defense Office said on Tuesday.

Residents in Shanghai, except in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, will hear the alarms in three-minute intervals from 11:35am to 11:58am.

It is the 15th year in which the alarms will be sounded to raise public awareness of National Defense Education Day, the third Saturday of September every year, the office said.

The office stated that when the sirens sound out, drivers and workers should focus on driving, producing and building to prevent accidents. People in public areas, such as shops, theaters and restaurants, should not run or hide. To avoid children and senior citizens being frightened by the warning, windows and doors can be closed to reduce the sound.

The One Financial Street in Jing'an District near the Shanghai Railway Station will be one of the key areas for the air defense drill. Employees and residents nearby will participate in the exercise.

An aerial drone will broadcast in Mandarin, Shanghainese and English, guiding people to the shelter with six areas for living, rest, medical aid, psychological counseling, epidemic prevention and observation, and material reserves.

During the exercise, the aerial drone and robot will conduct anti-chemical detection. The fire brigades will also isolate and dilute toxic gases and smoke, an air rescue drill will be carried out for trapped and injured people, and skilled professionals will rush to repair basic living facilities, ensuring water, gas and electricity supplies.

A mobile simulation will be available online to the public on the H5 platform, between Saturday and November 17, to experience the evacuation, showing the public how to collect emergency supplies and find shelters.

Other related activities, involving trivia contests, TV programs and training courses, will be launched by the office, communities and schools soon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     