Shanghai braces for heavy rain and wind in coming days

With typhoon Muifa set to make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province, heavy rain and wind are expected to hit Shanghai over the next two days.

Imaginechina

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue typhoon alert on Tuesday, as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, approaches.

Blue is the lowest level in its four-color system.

Along with the typhoon alert, the local hydrology authorities also sounded a blue water level alert, the lowest as well in its four-color system, warning that the water level of the Huangpu River is expected to pass 4.55 meters on Wednesday.

Forming on September 8, Muifa is now classified as a severe typhoon, and is predicted to make landfall through coastal area of neighboring Zhejiang Province between Wednesday evening and night.

Its eye was 545 kilometers southeast of Shanghai, at 5pm on Tuesday, with wind power around its center up to 151 kilometers per hour, according to the bureau.

It will move northwest at a speed of about 10 to 15 kilometers per hour with its force gradually increasing.

Heavy rains and gale-force wind will continue to hit the city in next two days until Friday when the typhoon moves away.