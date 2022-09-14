News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local infection, 16 imported cases

The local patient is a student coming from out of Shanghai and tested positive during self-health monitoring.
The city reported one local confirmed case, no local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a student who came to Shanghai for school and tested positive during self-health monitoring.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 7 from Canada.

The second to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the United States on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 11 from Canada.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from Germany via Italy and Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 94 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 8 from China's Taiwan.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The third case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 206 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 13, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,256 imported cases, 5,168 have been discharged upon recovery and 88 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
