News / Metro

Hundreds of flight cancellations rain down due to Muifa

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-14       0
More than half of the flights at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports were cancelled on Wednesday due to the approaching typhoon Muifa.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-14       0
Hundreds of flight cancellations rain down due to Muifa

China Eastern staffers secure an aircraft on the tarmac at the Pudong airport.

More than half of the flights at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports were cancelled on Wednesday due to the approaching typhoon Muifa.

With rainstorms and gales brought by Muifa, said to be one of the strongest typhoons this year, about 600 flights had been canceled at both airports by Wednesday at noon, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

At Pudong airport, which is expected to be more affected by the typhoon than Hongqiao, around 320 inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled and several others delayed.

About 260 domestic flights have been cancelled at Hongqiao airport, according to operational data at both airports.

Muifa is expected to make a landing on the coast of neighboring Zhejiang Province sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, unleashing gales and showers, according to the National Meteorological Bureau.

China Eastern Airlines has cancelled more than 480 flights between Tuesday and Thursday at airports in Shanghai, Ningbo and Hangzhou in Zhejiang, and Wuxi and Changzhou in Jiangsu Province.

The Shanghai-based carrier has moved 137 aircraft away from Shanghai's two airports, while the remaining 115 planes have been fueled up and secured to the tarmacs at Pudong and Hongqiao airports.

Spring Airlines has cancelled more than 30 flights at Shanghai's two airports and is offering full refunds to travelers.

All flights at airports in Zhejiang's Ningbo, Zhoushan and Taizhou were cancelled on Wednesday.

Hundreds of flight cancellations rain down due to Muifa
Ti Gong

A cargo aircraft at Pudong airport prepares for typhoon Muifa.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     