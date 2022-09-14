News / Metro

City airports to be halted by typhoon Muifa

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-14       0
All flights at Shanghai's two airports will be canceled after 5:30pm due to the approaching typhoon Muifa, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Wednesday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-14       0
City airports to be halted by typhoon Muifa
Ti Gong

Aircrafts are secured to the tarmac at the Pudong airport.

All passenger flights at Shanghai's two airports will be canceled after 5:30pm due to the approaching typhoon Muifa, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Wednesday.

The takeoff and landing capacity at the Pudong and Hongqiao airports has been largely reduced by the typhoon, which has unleashed strong gale and rainstorms to both airports.

The Pudong airport will cancel all departing and landing flights after 5pm, while Hongqiao airport will ground all passenger flights after 5:30pm.

The airport authority will publicize the updated information on the typhoon and flight operations. Passengers are suggested to check with airlines about their flight information before heading to the airports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     