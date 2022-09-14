City airports to be halted by typhoon Muifa

All flights at Shanghai's two airports will be canceled after 5:30pm due to the approaching typhoon Muifa, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

The takeoff and landing capacity at the Pudong and Hongqiao airports has been largely reduced by the typhoon, which has unleashed strong gale and rainstorms to both airports.

The Pudong airport will cancel all departing and landing flights after 5pm, while Hongqiao airport will ground all passenger flights after 5:30pm.

The airport authority will publicize the updated information on the typhoon and flight operations. Passengers are suggested to check with airlines about their flight information before heading to the airports.