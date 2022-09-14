News / Metro

Metro lines partly suspended amid typhoon

Five of Shanghai's Metro lines and the Maglev will be suspended from 9pm Wednesday, along with parts of some other lines to cope with the approaching Typhoon Muifa.
Ti Gong

The red lines or sections will be suspended from 9pm on Wednesday.

Five of Shanghai's Metro lines and the Maglev will be suspended from 9pm Wednesday, along with parts of other lines to cope with the approaching Typhoon Muifa, the city's Metro operator said.

All Metro lines running overhead or on the ground will be suspended or shortened in a precautionary measure to ensure safety amid the gale and rainstorm brought by the typhoon, said to be the strongest this year.

The suspended lines will include Line 3, 5, 16 and 17 as well as the Pujiang and Maglev lines. Part of Line 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 operating above ground will also be halted from 9pm, the Shentong Metro said.

"These above-ground lines might also shorten, suspend or end operations in advance, or operate at limited speed if the typhoon changes its route or gets stronger," the company said. Passengers are suggested to postpone their travels.

The Metro operation on Thursday morning could also be affected by the typhoon, which is expected to land in neighboring Zhejiang sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The first trains might set off later, while their speed may be limited and their intervals extended during the morning rush on Thursday. Detailed information will be updated in real time through the app "Metro Daduhui."

Passengers should spare additional time or adjust their routes accordingly, the operator said.

﻿
