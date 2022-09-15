Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall in Shanghai

Typhoon Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, made its second landfall at around 0:30am on Thursday in Shanghai's Fengxian District.

Imaginechina

The typhoon packed winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour and had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center when it landed.

A total of 10 typhoons have made landfall in Shanghai since 1949, with Muifa being the strongest when it landed.

Typhoon Muifa made its first landfall on the coast of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province at approximately 8:30 pm on Wednesday, according to the provincial flood control, typhoon and drought relief headquarters.